Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. 20,995,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536,227. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

