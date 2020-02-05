Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 19,345 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,039,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 241,192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,923,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after buying an additional 286,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 121,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,758. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

