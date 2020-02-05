Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 229 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,752,000 after purchasing an additional 138,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average of $137.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

