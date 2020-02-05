Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $17,338,000. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6,644.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,692. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

