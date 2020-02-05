Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,275. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,363 shares of company stock valued at $27,815,318 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

