Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,344,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 39,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $115.29. 503,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $115.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

