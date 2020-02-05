Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,770 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.