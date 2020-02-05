Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 135000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

