Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 90 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPM opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $418.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,012 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,304. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

