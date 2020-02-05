Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by RMR Advisors LLC

RMR Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Global Medical REIT comprises about 2.4% of RMR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RMR Advisors LLC owned 1.45% of Global Medical REIT worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 68.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 907,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 364,967 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 639,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Global Medical REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

