Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.07

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 13271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 99.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

