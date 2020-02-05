Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,143,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 137,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

