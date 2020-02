Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) Stock Price Up 1%

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 103,355 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 30,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter.

Glowpoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW)

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

