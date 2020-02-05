Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $12.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of GLNG opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 63,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

