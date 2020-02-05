Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,590 ($20.92) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hiscox to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,425.54 ($18.75).

HSX traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,332 ($17.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,376.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

