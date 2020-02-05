Goldman Sachs Group (GS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $255.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC.

1/31/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $264.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $219.00.

1/9/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

1/8/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

12/16/2019 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

GS stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $244.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,810. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 104,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

