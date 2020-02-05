Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $96,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,751. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.84 and its 200-day moving average is $218.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

