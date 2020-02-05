Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:SIOPF)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

SIOPF stock remained flat at $$3.32 during midday trading on Monday.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

Shimao Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential, commercial, and office properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of marketing, architect, design, management, research, and consultancy services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.