Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

