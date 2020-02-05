Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report released on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NYSE GPK opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 96,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 502,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 228,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

