Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Receives C$32.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of TSE:GWO traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.69. 785,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,291. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$34.95.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.