Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 143 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,447.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,410.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,281.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,024.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

