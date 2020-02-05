Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 11,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Griffon has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $913.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $548.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Griffon by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Griffon by 91.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

