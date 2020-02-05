Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 10.6% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00012050 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Coinall, LBank and BitForex. Grin has a market capitalization of $38.51 million and approximately $34.17 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000891 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 33,221,940 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, TradeOgre, BitForex, Hotbit, LBank, Bisq and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.