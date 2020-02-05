GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Brandt Walter Kucharski Sells 945 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $5,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 156 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $7,338.24.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 169 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $6,991.53.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. 2,789,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,865.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 81.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in GrubHub by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in GrubHub by 195.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

