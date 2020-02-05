GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Brandt Walter Kucharski Sells 945 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $5,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 156 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $7,338.24.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 169 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $6,991.53.
Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. 2,789,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,865.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $87.98.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.
GrubHub Company Profile
Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.
