Grupo Televisa SAB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,237 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,785% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

Shares of TV opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter worth $21,757,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,142,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 925,472 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 573,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 245,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 239,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

