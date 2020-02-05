Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.55

Shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 22600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

