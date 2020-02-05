Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Trading Up 0.4%

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, approximately 311 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. This is an increase from Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

