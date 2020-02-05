GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,402 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

