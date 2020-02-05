GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,574 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,443.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

