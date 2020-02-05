GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 198,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 516,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.72.

Shares of DIS opened at $144.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.