GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $311.60 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.39 and a 200-day moving average of $297.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

