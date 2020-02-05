GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

