Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Haemonetics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $111.39. The stock had a trading volume of 582,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,030. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

In other news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.