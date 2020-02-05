Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Issues Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $69.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

