Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Sells $80,981.40 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $80,981.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Natalie Sacks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $22,723.74.

On Monday, December 16th, Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $25,887.42.

On Monday, December 2nd, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $104,751.48.

On Monday, November 18th, Natalie Sacks sold 18,252 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $261,733.68.

Shares of HARP stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 147,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $353.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

HARP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.