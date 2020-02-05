Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 294,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 93,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of L Brands by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 85,870 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of L Brands by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 26,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of L Brands by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

NYSE:LB opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

