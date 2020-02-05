Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,223 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $17,994,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,989 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,853,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

