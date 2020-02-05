Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 119 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

