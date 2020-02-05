Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 138 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $196.26 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.72 and its 200-day moving average is $234.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.14.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.