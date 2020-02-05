Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,790 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marathon Oil by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,934,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 218,312 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,286,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,495 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

