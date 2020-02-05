HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $811,829.00 and $1,810.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.48 or 0.06023719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00128968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00036429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010644 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

