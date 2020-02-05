Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 185.50 ($2.44).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Monday.

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of HSTG traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 184.80 ($2.43). 325,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.21.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.