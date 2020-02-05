Hastings Group’s (HSTG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195.38 ($2.57).

Hastings Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 183 ($2.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.32.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

