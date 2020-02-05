Head to Head Analysis: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) & KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 4.77 $33.87 million $1.43 10.99 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $183.57 million 6.62 $89.74 million $1.92 11.02

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 8.85%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.07%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 5.82% 1.95% 0.83% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 40.23% 8.23% 1.71%

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

