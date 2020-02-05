Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthEquity saw a solid third quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, the company raised its fiscal 2020 guidance. Strong growth in Service and Custodial segments buoys optimism. Solid growth in HSAs and custodial assets bolstered the company’s top-line performance. Currently, HealthEquity is the third-largest HSA custodian by market share. In addition to HSA, the company offers health reimbursement arrangement and health flexible spending account to regional employers. The stock outperformed the industry in a year. However, a significant drop in operating and gross margin raises concern. In fact, operating income plunged in the quarter. The company also faces stiff competition in the Medical Services market. HealthEquity is required to comply with the strict treasury regulations formulated by the Internal Revenue Service.”

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 427,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $85.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

