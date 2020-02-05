HedgeTrade Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00027389 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $728.45 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006648 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004736 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007429 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.