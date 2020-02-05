Helex (HLX) Hits Market Cap of $107,792.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Helex has a market cap of $107,792.00 and approximately $14,599.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex token can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00016113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helex has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.53 or 0.05999891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024528 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00128568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00036989 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

