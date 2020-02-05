Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
NYSE:HRI opened at $41.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.38. Herc has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.
Herc Company Profile
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
