Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $41.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.38. Herc has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.