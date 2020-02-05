Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

HRI traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. 8,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.38. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 19.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 139,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 31.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

