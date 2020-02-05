Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.
HRI traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. 8,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.38. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Herc Company Profile
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.